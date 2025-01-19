New Delhi, A supremo Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing a joint housing scheme for government employees, particularly sanitation workers, in Delhi, which votes in assembly election on February 5. Kejriwal proposes joint housing scheme with Centre for govt employees in Delhi

Kejriwal told a press conference here, he has urged the prime minister to provide land on "highly subsidised" rates to the Delhi government where it can build houses for the employees, who can pay easy installments during the last phase of their service periods.

Highlighting the hardships faced by government employees especially Safai Karmcharis post-retirement, Kejriwal said he proposed the joint housing scheme to ensure they lived comfortably and with dignity.

The proposed scheme can be piloted with employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council before being extended to all government employees across Delhi, Kejriwal said.

The A supremo is contesting the February 5 Assembly polls from New Delhi constituency which is under the jurisdiction of civics body NDMC.

After returning to power, the A will construct affordable housing units on the land to be provided by the Centre because the Delhi government does not own land as such in the national capital, he said.

"Housing is a major problem in Delhi particularly for the poor. Owning a house or renting one is almost impossible," Kejriwal said.

"Their pensions are not sufficient to afford rented housing nor do they have enough savings to buy a house for themselves," he said. "I have seen many Safai Karamcharis who, after retirement, are forced to live in slums."

Kejriwal said that he has requested the Prime Minister to initiate this scheme. "It can begin with the Safai Karamcharis of NDMC and MCD who can avail the benefit by paying easy installments during last phase of their service periods," he said.

The A convenor expressed hope that the prime minister and the central government would agree to this scheme as it is meant for the welfare of the poor.

"Initially, Safai Karamcharis can benefit from it, and later it can be extended to other government employees. This is entirely a welfare-oriented scheme."

Kejriwal has made nine poll promises so far including Mahila Samman Yojna for monthly honorarium of ₹2,100 to women, free treatment to the elderly under Sanjeevani Yojna, waiver of inflated water bills, monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna, among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.