'Kejriwal tried to lower court's authority, will not surrender to villification': HC judge Swarana Sharma's top quotes

Delhi High Court judge Swarna Kanta Sharma on Thursday initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he has “attempted to lower the authority of this court.” She questioned Kejriwal's authority to question the court, adding that the order is not “written in anger” but is the result of actions of contemnors.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has been accused by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of being potentially biased.(ANI)

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The HC judge initiated proceedings against Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia and former MLA Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they carried out a social media “campaign of vilification.”

Justice Sharma said that she would not hear the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, following the initiation of contempt proceedings. She observed that the law does not permit a judge who has initiated contempt proceedings in relation to a matter to continue hearing that very matter.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from hearing the excise policy case, citing a conflict of interest. But Justice Sharma refused to allow his plea.

Also read: Delhi HC judge starts contempt against Kejriwal, then steps away from excise case

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'Kejriwal adopted route of villification'

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Sharma said that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal adopted a route of “vilification and intimidation” after the judge refused to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s appeal against the discharge order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Sharma said that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal adopted a route of “vilification and intimidation” after the judge refused to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s appeal against the discharge order. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said Kejriwal wanted to “ridicule” her, adding, “I refuse to be intimidated”. ‘Not fair criticism’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said Kejriwal wanted to “ridicule” her, adding, “I refuse to be intimidated”. ‘Not fair criticism’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Justice Sharma also said that Kejriwal posted a letter at 10:00 am following the recusal, stating to boycott the hearing. Following this, several members, spokespersons, and office bearers also began circulating the letter and the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Sharma also said that Kejriwal posted a letter at 10:00 am following the recusal, stating to boycott the hearing. Following this, several members, spokespersons, and office bearers also began circulating the letter and the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The tone, tenor and manner were not of fair criticism. They (spokesperson) have run a campaign, and the social media campaigns questioned the integrity, impartiality of this court,” she said. ‘Kejriwal lowered authority of court’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The tone, tenor and manner were not of fair criticism. They (spokesperson) have run a campaign, and the social media campaigns questioned the integrity, impartiality of this court,” she said. ‘Kejriwal lowered authority of court’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HC judge said that Kejriwal has attempted to “lower the authority of this court,” questioning "who gave the authority to Kejriwal to question that this court will not be able to decide their cases,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HC judge said that Kejriwal has attempted to “lower the authority of this court,” questioning "who gave the authority to Kejriwal to question that this court will not be able to decide their cases,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: 'Kejriwal orchestrated vilification campaign': HC judge Swarana Sharma on contempt petition

'Fact check video ‘conveniently ignored’

Talking about the various edited videos on social media, Justice Sharma said that these clips were “selectively edited”.

There were videos that connected her attending RSS events and BJP events to her promotion. She said that the video was posted by one Devesh Vishwarakma, which was further reposted by Sanjay Singh and other members of the party, including Vinay Mishra.

While fact-check posts were also published declaring the videos as edited, "the same were conveniently ignored,” she said.

‘Order not written out of anger’

She said that the order has not been written out of anger or ill will but is the result of the actions of the contemnors. “This court is satisfied that the act of the contemnors constitutes criminal contempt as they were calculated to intimidate the independent exercise of judicial function,” she added.

‘I stand by the recusal order’

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Reiterating her stance on the recusal order, Justice Sharma said, “I reiterate that i stand by the recusal order. I do not change the word. I had to stand up for this institution, and I had.”

She announced stepping away from the case and and traferring it to another bench. "As per law, the judge who draws contempt proceedings cannot hear the main case. Recusal stands as it is," she said.

‘Very lonely battle.’

She said that after passing this order, people will continue to build narratives that the recusal application has now been accepted. “For a judge who is being targeted, it is a very lonely battle. People do not support you,” she said.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

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