Kejriwal pens note for Mann as Punjab CM begins new chapter with Gurpreet Kaur

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who attended the low-key marriage ceremony of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur at his residence in Chandigarh, shared his message for the newlyweds on Twitter. “Wishing Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Bhabhi a very happy marriage. May God keep you both very happy and give you all the happiness in the world,” Kejriwal wrote.

This is Mann's second wedding, while Kaur got hitched for the first time. Daughter of a farmer, Kaur is from Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district. According to reports, she helped Mann during his campaign for the Assembly election in Punjab.

Key attendees for the wedding ceremony included the chief minister's family – his mother and sister – Kejriwal and AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

Chadha also congratulated the new couple and said “Wishing @BhagwantMann Sahab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur ji a happy and blessed married life”.

Wishing @BhagwantMann Sahab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur ji a happy and blessed married life. pic.twitter.com/epO6IDrMyi — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, Chadha shared a photo of himself with Mann on social media and wrote, "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. (The younger one's turn comes only when the elder one is settled). Best wishes to my vadde veer (elder brother) Bhagwant Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life."

The official Twitter account of AAP also posted a picture of the couple where the Punjab CM can be seen wearing a yellow turban and Kaur dressed in a traditional red wedding gown. “Happily ever after,” it was written along with the photo.

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur about six years ago. His former wife and children live in the United States. Mann's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had come to India to attend his swearing-in ceremony as the Punjab chief minister on March 16.