Kejriwal's clarion call to oust BJP in 2024: ‘Biggest act of patriotism’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave a clarion call to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power at the Centre, saying it would be the "biggest act of patriotism" that would clear all obstacles to the country's progress. Kejriwal asserted that the BJP could have achieved a lot more with the mandate it had in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

“The people blessed them (BJP) with landslide mandates in 2014 and 2019. They came to power with a significant majority in both elections. They could have achieved much more and put the country on the path to progress if they so wanted. However, today we can see how the ambience in the country has vitiated under their rule,” the chief minister told AAP volunteers at a gathering.

“Unseating them from power would be the biggest act of patriotism in 2024. The country will progress only then. No one understands what prompted them to take certain decisions. It makes one wonder if those decisions were made by them or someone else,” he added.

Heaping praise on AAP volunteers, Kejriwal said, "The people of my constituency are all praise for our government as much as they are for our party's volunteers. Our volunteers don't come with any political background. Our party itself doesn't have a political background."

Kejriwal emphasized that even senior party leaders, such as himself, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, lack political backgrounds, making them representatives of the common people.

"We are the 'aam aadmi'," Kejriwal asserted, comparing AAP leaders to those in other parties.

"The leaders of other parties are often found to be involved in hooliganism, skirmishes, and exploitation of people for their personal benefit. My sense is that people don't like or favour such leaders. However, they like our leaders as they are polite and courteous. If you come across a leader, who appears to be a nice human being, rest assured that he is one among us. This is the trademark of the AAP." the Delhi CM added.

Kejriwal also took potshots at the BJP over the raids on opposition leaders.

“These people (BJP) don't ask the ED and CBI to investigate their own. They may label a leader as the most corrupt one day and bring him into their party the day after, making the deputy CM or minister.”

