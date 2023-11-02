Kejriwal’s failure to appear before ED shows he has done something wrong: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, saying it proves that he has done something wrong while calling him the kingpin of the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

“...the kingpin of the liquor scam has admitted that he had a hand in it...that he too was involved in the recklessness and corruption behind it. Otherwise, what was the need to be scared? He would have gone thumping his chest, answering the questions, and come out smiling and doing drama as he often does. But today he could not do so because he knows the reality,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Kejriwal left for Madhya Pradesh to hold a roadshow in the poll-bound state on the day the ED had summoned him to appear before it in connection with the money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

His office called ED’s notice to Kejrwal “illegal and politically motivated” and added he has replied to it. It added the notice was sent “on the directions” of the BJP to ensure Kejriwal is unable to campaign in the elections in five states this month. “The ED should immediately take back the notice.”

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has maintained its leaders were being framed in an “attempt to finish” it even as the BJP denied any witch-hunt and insisted Delhi’s ruling party had brought the troubles upon itself through the flawed excise policy. The ED has called the excise policy Kejriwal’s brainchild in one of its five chargesheets.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with allegations of financial irregularities in the policy. The court found at least one charge of windfall gains of ₹338 crore made by wholesalers was tentatively established. It punched holes in the arguments and evidence presented while ordering the trial be completed in six to eight months. The court allowed Sisodia to seek bail again in three months if the proceedings drag on at a snail’s pace.

Sisodia and lawmaker Sanjay Singh are in jail in connection with the case. Satyendar Jain, another AAP leader, was also arrested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy, in April questioned Kejriwal.

Patra called Kejriwal a “source of corruption” and added the AAP has no faith in any institution or person. He added they must have faith in the Supreme Court at the very least. Patra claimed a money trail of about ₹338 crore has been established. “This liquor scam is not of 400-500 crores but of several thousand crores.”

Patra criticized Kejriwal for questioning the ED for summoning him. He claimed Kejriwal was using the excuse of Diwali and elections to skip questioning. “He would continue to make such excuses until the 2024 elections...”

Patra cited allegations Kejriwal would level against politicians including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi before the AAP was formed. “...the same man is now running away when the same charges have been leveled against him.”