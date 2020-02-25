e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kerala Administrative Service exam questions copied from Pak paper, allege aspirants, lawmaker

Kerala Administrative Service exam questions copied from Pak paper, allege aspirants, lawmaker

Congress legislator PT Thomas was first to raise the allegation and later many candidates also agreed with him.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The exam to KAS, conducted to select candidates for top administrative posts in the state government, was held for the first time this year. The preliminary exam was held on February 22.
The exam to KAS, conducted to select candidates for top administrative posts in the state government, was held for the first time this year. The preliminary exam was held on February 22.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo (Image for representation only))
         

Aspirants and a Congress leader have alleged several questions in the recently-held Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination, written by 350,000 candidates, were “lifted straight” from the papers of the Pakistan civil service examination held in 2001.

Congress legislator PT Thomas was first to raise the allegation and later many candidates also agreed with him.

“Six questions in the public administration section were taken straight from an examination paper in Pakistan. The State Public Service Commission spends enough money on question paper setting. Copying is not fair and it is a serious issue,” said the legislator seeking a detailed inquiry.

K Mithun, an aspirant who appeared for the exam, also said: “some of the questions were quite awkward”.

“In six questions in the public administration section even the options were same as in the old question paper of Pakistan civil service examination. It really exposes the seriousness of the PSC authorities,” Mithun said.

Some candidates also alleged that many questions were copied from the study material prepared by a coaching centre.

Chairperson of the commission, MK Zakeer, said public administration was a universal subject and it was wrong to raise such allegations.

“These questions are theoretical ones. There can be similarities. The theory will remain the same everywhere. It is preposterous to raise such allegations,” he said.

The PSC was mired in a big controversy last year after several bundles of blank answer sheets and fake seals were seized from the houses of leaders of the Students Federation of India, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Three main accused in the case, who were also involved in many criminal cases, were later expelled by the SFI.

The exam to KAS, conducted to select candidates for top administrative posts in the state government, was held for the first time this year.

The preliminary exam was held on February 22.

tags
top news
11 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
11 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Battle of the 5G smartphones: iQOO 3 5G vs Realme X50 Pro
Battle of the 5G smartphones: iQOO 3 5G vs Realme X50 Pro
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news