e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala art body under fire after Dalit dancer’s suicide bid over alleged discrimination

Kerala art body under fire after Dalit dancer’s suicide bid over alleged discrimination

Police recovered a note purportedly written by the dancer in which he said that he was denied the opportunity because he belonged to a lower caste.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The state government has sought a report from the academy Kerala Sangeeth Natak Academy on the controversy.
The state government has sought a report from the academy Kerala Sangeeth Natak Academy on the controversy.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

The Kerala Sangeeth Natak Academy, a state government-controlled apex body of artists, finds itself mired in a controversy after a suicide bid by a Dalit classical dancer who was allegedly denied permission to perform ‘Mohiniyattam’ as part of the academy’s online cultural festival.

The male dancer is undergoing treatment in a hospital after he overdosed sleeping pills on Saturday. The opposition Congress and BJP have asked the government to act against the academy chairperson and secretary under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police recovered a note purportedly written by the dancer in which he said that he was denied the opportunity because he belonged to a lower caste.

Kerala’s culture minister AK Balan has sought a report from the academy.

“It is sad it happened under Left rulers who often speak about renaissance and cultural reform. We all know he is a committed dancer devoted his whole life to the dance. He was insulted by denying an opportunity to perform. The government is answerable for this grave injustice,” said Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan in a Facebook post.

Congress leader Pandalam Sudhakaran also sought action against academy office-bearers. “They talk big about Dalits but treat them like outcasts,” he said.

The dancer’s family members said the academy had rejected his application saying that male members can’t perform ‘Mohiniyattam,’ a classical dance form from of Kerala usually performed by women. But they said male dancers had performed the dance earlier and he was denied an opportunity due to his caste.

But academy secretary Radhakrishnan Nair denied reports the academy rejected his application. “The academy has so far scheduled items like Thullal, Kathakali, Chenda and Mizhavu performances. Its experts in each field select dance forms and they are yet to take a call on other dance forms ,” he said.

Academy chairperson K P A C Lalitha, a film and theatre actor, was not available for her comments.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In