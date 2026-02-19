The Kerala government issued an order permitting bars and beer and wine parlours in the state to extend their operating hours by 2 hours, with the aim of promoting tourism. The earlier 10 am to 10 pm operating hour schedule has now been modified to 10 am to midnight. Kerala bars allowed to run for 2 more hours

On Wednesday, excise minister MB Rajesh said that the decision to amend timings and bring uniformity was taken after evaluating the situation in other southern states as well. “The operating hours of bars were extended till midnight already in tourist areas of our state. Now, we have effected the change statewide in order to bring uniformity,” he said.

The order, issued on February 17, states that the changes in the timings of bars and beer parlours have been affected to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, international conferences and destination weddings.

In addition, foreign liquor (FL-3) licensed bar hotels with five-star classification or above have been permitted to serve liquor till 3 am, an additional 3 hours, on payment of an annual rental of ₹5 lakh to the excise department.

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan said the government did not hold consultations with opposition parties before bringing the change. “I smell suspicion behind the decision because it comes just ahead of elections. The decision to extend the timings was not even brought before the cabinet. It wasn’t discussed with us either,” he said.

The government order is likely to bring changes to the Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953. The extension of operating hours has been a long demand of bar owners in the state.

However, the decision has sparked criticism from the anti-alcohol activists and particularly the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC).

The KCBC asked the state not to expand the consumption of liquor in the state under the guise of tourism. “Tourists come here not to drink the local brandy here. They come to visit tourist places and appreciate nature. The number of tourists visiting Kerala has gone down not because of unavailability of liquor, but due to fear of drug users, drunkards, stray dogs and wild animals,” the KCBC said in a statement.

The Catholic Church has announced that it will observe March 8 as anti-alcohol Sunday.