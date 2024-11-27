BJP state president K Surendran said on Tuesday that the Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad district units of the party have been asked to submit reports on the three bye-elections which will be assessed at the state leadership meetings in December. Kerala BJP to assess reports on 3 bypolls next month: Minister

Surendran spoke to reporters in Kochi after a meeting of the party’s core committee where subjects related to the ongoing membership drive and the upcoming organisational elections were discussed. The meeting came in the backdrop of internal feuds within the party particularly in Palakkad where it suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the UDF in the bypoll and saw a major erosion of votes in its traditional support bases within the municipality it governs.

“We have not got reports from the district units yet on the bye-elections that took place (in Wayanad, Chelakkara and Palakkad). The reports will be assessed in a detailed manner at the state leadership meetings on December 7 and 8,” the BJP chief said.

Surendran also termed as “garbage” the media reports on the alleged conflicts within the party in the backdrop of the bypoll losses and rumors about his removal from the post.

“We are not discussing the bypoll results today. You (media) will be left disappointed,” he told reporters.

The state BJP has also reportedly instructed its leaders not to publicly wash dirty linen and cause embarrassment to the party. On Monday, Palakkad municipal chairperson and BJP leader Pramila Sasidharan and the party’s national council member N Sivarajan had spoken out openly against C Krishnakumar’s candidature in the Palakkad bypoll.

In the bypoll results on Nov 23, C Krishnakumar lost to UDF’s Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad by over 18,000 votes, the defeat underlining the significant inroads the Congress was able to make into the party’s vote-banks in the urban areas. In Wayanad and Chelakkara, the BJP remained in third place behind the UDF and LDF.

Former Wayanad district leader resigns

KP Madhu, the former district president of Wayanad BJP, submitted his resignation from the party on Tuesday. He told reporters that the Kerala unit was riddled with factionalism and groupism which had led to the party weakening on the ground.