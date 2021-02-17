Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training
A new airstrip, first of its kind which was constructed exclusively for NCC Air Wing Cadets for their flying training, was inaugurated in Idukki district, a Defence release said on Wednesday.
The airstrip, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Peerumedu on Tuesday, is built in such a way that every year 1000 Air Wing Cadets can be trained for flying practice on small aircraft, it said.
The chief minister has also laid the foundation stone for the new building of NCC complex here, it said.
State ministers K T Jaleel, G Sudhakaran and Kadakampally Surendran were present.
Major General Mandeep Singh Gill, Addl Director General, NCC (K&L), Brigadier Pankaj Mehra, Group Commander, Trivandrum Group, were also present, the release added.
