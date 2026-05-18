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Kerala CM Satheesan's first order: Free bus travel for women, 3,000 hike for ASHA workers

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had approved a ₹3,000 monthly increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 02:52 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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In the first Cabinet meeting chaired by newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday, the UDF government announced free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and a 3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

Newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan takes charge at the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 18, 2026.(PTI)

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had approved a 3,000 monthly increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers, fulfilling a promise made during their prolonged protest outside the Secretariat.

He also announced a monthly hike of 1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

To become ‘model civilised society’: VD Satheesan on Kerala

"A society is judged by how it treats its elderly citizens. Kerala should become a model civilised society by ensuring dignified care for senior citizens," he said.

The Cabinet recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-tem Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker.

"The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it. Warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite," he wrote.

Also Read | Kerala welcomes new UDF government after 10 years as VD Satheesan takes oath as new CM

Satheesan's oath on Monday

Earlier in the day, Satheesan was sworn in as Chief Minister, marking the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Kerala after a decade following its sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal.

 
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