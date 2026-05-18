Kerala CM Satheesan's first order: Free bus travel for women, ₹3,000 hike for ASHA workers

In the first Cabinet meeting chaired by newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday, the UDF government announced free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and a ₹3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers. Newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan takes charge at the Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 18, 2026. (PTI)

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had approved a ₹3,000 monthly increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers, fulfilling a promise made during their prolonged protest outside the Secretariat.

He also announced a monthly hike of ₹1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

To become ‘model civilised society’: VD Satheesan on Kerala "A society is judged by how it treats its elderly citizens. Kerala should become a model civilised society by ensuring dignified care for senior citizens," he said.

The Cabinet recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-tem Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker.

According to the schedule announced by the government, MLAs will take oath on May 21, while the election for the Speaker’s post will be held on May 22, he added.

Also Read | VD Satheesan takes oath as new Kerala chief minister

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Satheesan Rahul Gandhi congratulated Satheesan and his Cabinet following their swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, saying the new government would be guided by the voice of the people.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory reflected the mandate of the people and expressed confidence in the new administration.

"The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it. Warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite," he wrote.

Also Read | Kerala welcomes new UDF government after 10 years as VD Satheesan takes oath as new CM

Satheesan's oath on Monday Earlier in the day, Satheesan was sworn in as Chief Minister, marking the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Kerala after a decade following its sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal.