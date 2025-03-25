Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala CM urges Centre to regulate high airline ticket prices for Haj pilgrims

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 01:50 PM IST

Airlines are charging huge amounts as ticket fare from Haj pilgrims and expatriate Keralites who come to the home state during festival seasons, CM said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the state government would continue to pressurise the union government to regulate the exorbitant ticket charges imposed by airline companies on Haj pilgrims and expatriates.

A letter has already been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking the intervention of the Centre in this regard, the CM said.(AFP/File)
A letter has already been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking the intervention of the Centre in this regard, the CM said.(AFP/File)

Airline companies are charging huge amounts as ticket fare from Haj pilgrims and expatriate Keralites who come to the home state during festival seasons and on vacation, the CM said while replying to a submission in the state Assembly.

A letter has already been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking the intervention of the Centre in this regard, he said.

The issue was also discussed during the recent meeting of Members of Parliament ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, he said.

The Centre, however, adopted a stand that airlines are responsible for setting and revising airfares and, that the government does not interfere in their commercial and marketing activities, Vijayan further said.

By removing the restrictions on fixing airfares in 1994, the union government had given all freedom to the airline companies to decide the ticket rates, the CM added.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On