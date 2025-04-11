Kochi: A court in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday found a 40-year-old Tamil Nadu resident guilty of murdering a woman inside a nursery in the city with the motive of stealing her gold ornament in February 2022. Kerala court finds TN man guilty in 2022 murder case

The accused Rajendran, a resident of Kanyakumari district, was pronounced guilty by the Thiruvananthapuram additional district and sessions court - VII and the punishment will be pronounced on April 21.

Judge Prasun Mohan convicted the accused under section 302 (murder), 447 (criminal trespass), 397 (robbery causing grievous hurt or death) and 201 (destruction of evidence) under the IPC, said special public prosecutor M Salahudeen.

The prosecution said the case belonged to the category of “rarest of the rare” and demanded capital punishment for the accused. Rajendran is also a key accused in a triple murder case in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, said prosecution, and was out on bail in that case when he stabbed Vineetha to death in Kerala.

“Rajendran attacked Vineetha on Feb 6, 2022 while she was working in an ornamental plant nursery in Peroorkada solely to steal the 4.5 sovereigns gold chain she was wearing. He slashed at her neck from the back. At the time, we have found that Vineetha tried to defend herself and the accused sustained injuries on his right palm. After killing her and leaving the spot, the accused accidentally left a key piece of evidence pointing to his involvement — his blood stains on the wall of the shop,” Salahudeen said.

“The court has asked for reports from various officials and departments in sealed covers on the state of the accused before deciding on the quantum of punishment. These reports include psychiatric evaluation by experts at the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, behaviour reports from the jails where he was housed in Thiruvananthapuram, details of his movable and immovable assets in Kanyakumari and social assessment reports from the jail probationary officers that would point to his chance for reformation,” he added.