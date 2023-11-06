close_game
News / India News / Kerala court grants police 10-day custody of accused in Kochi blast case

Kerala court grants police 10-day custody of accused in Kochi blast case

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Nov 06, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Four people were killed and over 50 were injured in blast during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses at convention center in Kalamassery on October 29.

A court in Kerala on Monday granted the police ten days custody of the lone accused in the Kochi bomb blast case. Principal Session Court Judge Honey M Varghese allowed the police's plea for 10-day custody of Dominic Martin. Four people were killed and over 50 were injured in the blast during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention center in Kalamassery near here on October 29.

The blasts took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala on October 29. (PTI)
The blasts took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala on October 29. (PTI)

The police submitted that they need to investigate his sources of income, international connections, and other related matters. They also said that the accused must be taken to certain locations for further collection of evidence. Meanwhile, Martin once again declined the assistance of a legal aid lawyer. Previously, on October 31, Martin was remanded to judicial custody.

In addition to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have also been invoked against the accused.

The police formally recorded Martin's arrest as he had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on October 29. A few hours prior to surrendering, Martin, who claimed to be an estranged member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, posted a video on social media explaining his reasons for carrying out the blasts.

