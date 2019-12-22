Kerala court issues warrant against Shashi Tharoor

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:43 IST

A Trivandrum court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.

After Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor.

Tharoor is also an MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.