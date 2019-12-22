e-paper
Kerala court issues warrant against Shashi Tharoor

After Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:43 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Thiruvanathapuram
Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
         

A Trivandrum court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.

After Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor.

Tharoor is also an MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

