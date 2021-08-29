Kerala Covid crisis: Over 190,000 cases in a week; expert meet on Sept 1

Kerala on Sunday reported 29,836 new Covid-19 cases and 75 related fatalities as the state’s total confirmed cases reached 4,007,408 while the death toll touched 20,541, a bulletin from the state government showed.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 19.67 per cent. At present, the active caseload stood at 2,12,566, an increase of 7,670 cases from the 2,04,896 reported on Saturday. According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Kerala contributed to more than half of the national tally of active cases. Also, cumulative recoveries reached 37,73,754 after 22,088 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Over 190,000 cases, 1,000 deaths in a week

In the week ending Sunday, more than 190,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths were reported from the state. Also, the Covid-19 caseload crossed the four-million mark and the death toll went past 20,000.

More than 30,000 daily infections were reported on four days in the week and it remained above 24,000 cases on six days. On Monday, 13,383 new cases were logged, which was the least single-day count this week.

Worst-affected districts

Kozhikode and Malappuram with 31,591 and 30,839 active cases, respectively, remained the worst hit districts by the pandemic, followed by Ernakulam (27,131 active cases) and Thrissur (16,335 active cases). The state capital of Thiruvananthapuram has 13,408 active cases at the moment.

What went wrong?

Experts have pointed at relaxations ahead of Onam celebrations for the latest surge in the state. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had relaxed the Sunday lockdown in the previous week.

Health minister Veena George recently said the violation of home quarantine norms also contributed to the spike. She said 35 per cent people in the state were infected with the disease from home, citing a recent study by the health department.

Vaccination

On the vaccination front, at least 71 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine, the health minister said. In previous meetings between the state and the central governments, the Centre had assured of help with adequate vaccine supplies.

Crucial assessment meeting

While the government has imposed a night curfew and a weekend lockdown to contain a further spread of the disease, a meeting of experts has been convened on September 1 to formulate the strategy forward, Vijayan said.

Further, the state will have a new Covid-19 testing strategy, George said on Sunday. “More people will be screened to know the exact extent of the spread of the disease in the community. The COVID spread will be assessed in all the districts based on sentinel and random samples. All the districts would take random samples to find out any new clusters of COVID outbreaks,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

