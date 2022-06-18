Kerala covid situation: Cases rise but hospitalisations low; health dept steps up vaccination drive

After a four-month gap, Covid-19 cases are increasing steadily in Kerala but in many cases symptoms are mild, patients turn negative fast and hospitalisation rate is also low, said health officials. The health ministry has started a vigorous vaccination drive to limit the damage.

On Thursday the state reported 3,162 cases, 12 deaths and 18,345 active cases. On Friday, the state reported 3253cases and seven deaths . What is worrying is that the state is contributing a lion’s share of Covid fatalities in the country now. On Friday, the country reported 12,847 new cases and 14 deaths. The national test positivity rate is 2.47%t while it crossed 15% in Kerala. Maximum cases have been reported from Maharashtra followed by Kerala.

Health experts said there is no need of concern as the state health infrastructure is strong and almost all cases are getting reported. But they asked the government to ramp up tests and increase awareness to avert another round of pandemic. Though the government re-introduced Covid-19 protocol last month there is laxity on the part of people across the state, they said, adding more studies needed to pinpoint triggering factors.

“We need to study exact reasons for deaths so that we can formulate evidence-based preventive measures. We need a detailed death audit to understand who is dying because of Covid-19 and what is the triggering factor ,” said Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter research cell vice-chairman Dr Rajeev Jayadevan.

Health officials said in many cases infection is mild due to vaccine and only people with co-morbidities seek treatment in hospitals. Health minister Veena George said there is no need of any concern as the government is monitoring the situation. As schools opened officials fear there can be a spurt in cases. Health authorities have asked students and schools to maintain strict Covid-19 protocols.

The health ministry has issued an advisory telling people not to skip their booster doses. It said after taking two doses people generally feel that they have developed enough immunity which is not right. The ministry also began a special vaccination drive for booster doses. “People who have taken both doses are skipping the precautionary one. It is not a good trend. We have statistics that those who died, majority are unvaccinated and with comorbid conditions,” said the minister.

“A close look at the statistics shows cases are increasing steadily. There is no need of panic but we have to increase our vigilance. It seems people have forgotten about mask, hand sanitization and physical distancing,” said N C Krishna Prasad who has been processing Covid-19 data since the pandemic began two years ago.