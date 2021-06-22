Kerala dowry death: 24-year-old found dead, husband taken into police custody

A 24-year-old BAMS student was found dead in her husband's house in Kollam district of Kerala, in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Kiran Kumar, the husband of the deceased woman identified as Vismaya has been taken into police custody on allegations by the latter's family that she was forced to take the extreme step since she was being harassed for dowry.

According to the Kollam Police, the 24-year-old woman was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house around 3.30 am on June 21 in Sasthamcotta, Kollam district.

Vismaya had married Kiran Kumar, an Assistant motor vehicle inspector in May 2020.

According to her parents the couple had been battling some issues since they got married. Vismaya's family alleged that Kiran Kumar used to torture her over dowry.

Once she went to Kiran's house from college hostel without informing her parents. Kiran's parents who lived with the couple said there was a fight between the two the previous night and Vismaya wanted to return to her parents home, but Kiran's parents intervened and pacified her.

Around 3 am, Vismaya found hanging in the bathroom. She was found unconscious and taken into hospital.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and on the basis of investigation, her husband was taken into custody.

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera addressed the reporters in the matter and said that Harshitha Attaluri who is an IPS will probe the case.

DGP Behera said, "The Kollam incident was a sad incident. It affects the conscience of the people of Kerala. Such situations are very rare in our society. We believe that our society is different from others and has an advanced approach. We will never leave the investigation of this case. I have directed IG Harshitha to investigate it completely."

"DYSP, SP, DIG, all will involve in this case. We booked the accused and we will find out whether any relatives or friends involved in it and directed to take strict legal action against them. Moreover, women's protection is most important to us, whether it is related to domestic violence, cyber crime or others", DGP said.

Vijith, Vismaya's brother told ANI, "My sister's death is murder because she was facing harassment for dowry. There were some issues between them and she had come back to home. But she never spoke about it before we came to know that she was tortured continuously."

Meanwhile, Kerala Women's Commission and youth Commission have registered a suo moto case on the death. Women's Commission members had visited her house and recorded the statement of the family members.

Dr Shahida Kamal, a Kerala Women Commission Member addressing mediapersons here said, "Women's Commission had registered a case as soon as we came to know about this. Have sought a detailed report from rural SP. We had already informed that we would visit her house and record statements from her parents. Commission has come here based for the received information."