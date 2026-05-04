‘Keralam has talent, potential’: Rahul hails ‘decisive mandate’ for Cong-led UDF

Rahul thanked the people of Kerala for the mandate favouring the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and congratulated the alliance workers and leaders.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed the results for the Assembly elections in Kerala, saying the state has “talent” and “potential.”

According to Election Commission of India, the UDF has won or is leading on around 87 seats. In the alliance, the Congress has a lead on or has won 63 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 22 seats, Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPOI) one seat each.

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Following the consolidation of voting figures, Rahul took to social media platform X, saying, “Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign.”

He further said a government formed by the UDF can harness Kerala's “talent” and “potential”. “As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon,” he said.

‘Path of democracy and truth long, arduous’: Congress Meanwhile, the Congeress thanked the people of Kerala for the victory in the state, but said results in other states had fallen short of its expectations. However, the party said it would not be disheartened and continue to fight for its ideology.

“The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Keralam for granting the UDF the opportunity to serve with a resounding majority. We recognise our responsibility and pledge to live up to the trust that the people of Keralam have reposed in us,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

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Regarding results in other states, he stated, “With the exception of Kerala, the election results elsewhere have fallen short of our expectations. However, we are neither disheartened nor dejected.” Ramesh said the party was waging “an ideological struggle.”

“The path of the struggle for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and falsehood is invariably long and arduous. Nevertheless, we will continue to forge ahead with unwavering resolve and steadfast determination,” he said, adding that Congress will soon undertake an analysis of the results. Ramesh said the process of dispatching observers for this had already been started.

While the Congress is headed to secure a majority in Kerala, it failed to oust the BJP in Assam, and could not put up a strong showing in West Bengal and Puducherry.