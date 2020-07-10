e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala extends lockdown in Thiruvanthapuram by a week as community spread-threat looms

Kerala extends lockdown in Thiruvanthapuram by a week as community spread-threat looms

Kerala government is worried about the state crossing the threshold to enter the community transmissions phase of Covid 19 disease.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The state of Kerala is taking a raft of measures to ensure there is no lowering of the guard at this critical juncture in fight against Covid-19.
Kerala has extended the lockdown in capital Thiruvananthapuram by a week on Friday, coinciding with a record increase of 416 new Covid 19 cases in the state, taking the tally to 6,950 cases including 3,099 active cases. The state’s previous high of single-day spike was recorded yesterday with 339 new Covid infections.

The decision was announced by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who added that triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in the capital to cut down the risk of community spread of the disease, reported ANI.

On Thursday, Vijayan had expressed fears that some areas in the state were on the verge of a community spread—considered a dangerous stage of rapid transmissions of the disease-- after a big surge in locally- transmitted cases were noticed.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

He had cited WHO parameters to claim that super spreading of the disease had occurred in some places in the state, including at a fishing hamlet of Poonthura on the outskirts of the state capital.

He had cited the above example to state that the state couldn’t afford to lower guard as it would then result in community spread, which could possibly lead to an explosion in the number of positive cases.

He also tried to justify the decision to enforce triple lockdown in the state capital due to the worsening situation. The triple lockdown was imposed in the state capital for a week beginning Monday following a spike in coronavirus disease cases in the district.

Earlier, the state’s tourism minister had claimed that the capital was “sitting on an active volcano” while referring to the rising number of local transmissions that were hard to trace.

Also Read: Kerala HC defers bail plea of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to Tuesday

During the triple lockdown, only necessary services are allowed and public transportation has been discontinued to discourage mingling and mixing of population.

Six new places were designated as hotspots on Thursday and two others were taken out of that categorization by the state government. There are presently 181 hotspots in Kerala.

The state government has also decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

