The Kerala high court on Thursday directed the removal of several office bearers of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, including general secretary Vallepally Natesan, over the organisation’s failure to file audited accounts for three consecutive years. Kerala HC directs removal of SNDP gen secy Natesan, others

SNDP Yogam is a prominent outfit espousing the cause of the Hindu Ezhava community and Natesan has served as its general secretary since 1996.

The bench of justice TR Ravi noted that once a company fails to file its financial statements in the required period, the statutory law under the Companies Act 2013 disqualifies its directors. This cannot be avoided even if the delay in filing the accounts is condoned.

“It is declared that respondents 4 to 7 are not eligible to be re-appointed as directors in view of non-compliance with the requirements of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013,” the high court order read.

Along with Natesan, SNDP Yogam president MN Soman, vice-president and Vellappally’s son Thushar and Devaswom secretary Arayakkandil Santhosh have also been removed as directors of the organisation.

The high court ruling came on a batch of petitions including one filed by late author MK Sanoo pleading for SNDP Yogam directors including Natesan to be removed due to non-compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act and failure to file proper financial statements.

To prevent the activities of the SNDP Yogam from being paralysed, the high court ordered the state government to take necessary steps under section 167(3) of the Companies Act to appoint the necessary number of directors until the Yogam holds a general body meeting and appoints full-time office-bearers.