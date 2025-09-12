Kerala HC nod for proposed ‘Ayyappa Sangamam’ meet

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday showed the green light to the proposed ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ on the banks of the Pampa River on September 20, while laying out specific directions to protect the sanctity of the Sabarimala shrine and the surrounding environment. The Kerala High Court on Thursday gave its nod to the proposed ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ on the banks of the Pampa River on September 20. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar was hearing a plea that claimed that the event being planned by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the Sabarimala shrine among other temples, was political in nature and disguised as a religious gathering.

The HC underlined that it was not persuaded that the TDB was engaging in an activity that went beyond its statutory powers.

“The evident objective is to mobilise much-needed funds and obtain constructive inputs to streamline and implement the proposals embodied in the Master Plan,” the HC order read, referring to the larger developmental plan for the Sabarimala shrine located within the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

The TDB had informed the court that the one-day conclave would involve presentations and panel discussions on the Master Plan, sustainability and resilience, spiritual pilgrimage circuits and sessions on crowd and disaster management.

“If such deliberations yield actionable outcomes, they would undeniably contribute to the overall development, resilience and infrastructural strengthening of the temple and its precincts,” the court said.

At the same time, the court said the State government is expected to discharge its duties diligently in ‘ensuring that such secular functions are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.’

“Since the State has filed an affidavit clarifying that it is merely providing logistical and infrastructural support for the event, we find no reason to conclude that the State is indulging in non-secular activities. We also find no reason to doubt the assertion by the State and the TDB that the event is funded primarily through sponsorships and voluntary contributions,” the court said.

In its order, the HC division bench issued a slew of directions including asking the TDB not to compromise the sanctity of the Pampa River, ensuring that none of the rituals at the Sabarimala temple are disturbed during the conclave, minimal and least intrusive temporary structures, a complete ban on plastic products and to make sure that the presence of the VVIPs and delegates at the event do not disturb the spiritual experience of the ordinary pilgrims.