Kerala landslides: PM Narendra Modi to visit Wayanad on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the landslide-hit areas in Kerala's Wayanad on August 10, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, the Kerala CM said the state has requested the central government to declare the devastation as a national disaster and a severe calamity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on August 10 (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Massive landslides triggered by heavy rain and floods hit the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad last month, leading to widespread devastations and loss of life.

CM Vijayan said that the postmortem has been conducted for 420 bodies so far, and search and rescue operations are continuing in Wayanad.

"Officially, 225 deaths have been confirmed. The body parts of 195 individuals have been found in various locations. DNA samples of these body parts have been sent for testing. The search is still ongoing. Post-mortems have been conducted on 420 bodies, 178 bodies have been handed over to relatives, and 233 burials have taken place," he said.

Announcing the prime minister's visit to the landslide-hit area, the chief minister said that the state expects central assistance for rehabilitation.

"In this regard, the central government has appointed a nine-member committee to submit a report. The committee chairman visited today and we hope to receive central assistance for rehabilitation," Pinarayi Vijayan said. "We expect the Prime Minister to understand the situation firsthand and adopt a favourable stance," he added.

Vijayan also commended the support offered to the state in the form of donations, clothes and amenities. “We are receiving substantial support for the CMDRF from the South Indian film industry. It is heartening to see the entire state of Kerala coming together to uplift Wayanad,” he said.

Earlier, a special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials have been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest.

After a ten-day-long rescue operation which commenced after July 30, the Indian Army is set to leave Wayanad soon. The army is expected to hand over the rescue operations to the forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Kerala police.

(With inputs from ANI)