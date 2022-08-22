Home / India News / Kerala: LDF retains Mattannur municipality with 21 seats, UDF wins 14

Kerala: LDF retains Mattannur municipality with 21 seats, UDF wins 14

india news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 01:46 PM IST

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won Mattannur municipality for the sixth consecutive time.

The LDF won 21 of 35 seats and UDF won 14 seats. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
The LDF won 21 of 35 seats and UDF won 14 seats. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) proved its worth again for the sixth consecutive time in Mattannur municipal elections in Kerala. The LDF won 21 of 35 seats in the Mattannur municipality after the counting results of the elections were declared on Monday. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), managed to double the seats in the region by winning 14 seats.

The BJP again won no ward in the municipality in a reminder of the previous polls. In 2017, when the last election was held, the LDF won 28 seats and the UDF won seven seats.

Mattannur municipal elections

Voting for the municipality elections, which consist of 35 wards, was held on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm amid tight security. A local holiday was declared in the municipality.

Also Read | Kerala guv alleges Kannur varsity VC plotted to harm him

According to local media reports, the counting was held at Mattannur Higher Secondary School, and the declaration of results for the elections was done on Monday. As per the reports, as many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84% which is more compared to 82% last time, the above reports added.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women, and two transgenders, local media reports added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kerala
kerala
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out