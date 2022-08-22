Kerala: LDF retains Mattannur municipality with 21 seats, UDF wins 14

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) proved its worth again for the sixth consecutive time in Mattannur municipal elections in Kerala. The LDF won 21 of 35 seats in the Mattannur municipality after the counting results of the elections were declared on Monday. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), managed to double the seats in the region by winning 14 seats.

The BJP again won no ward in the municipality in a reminder of the previous polls. In 2017, when the last election was held, the LDF won 28 seats and the UDF won seven seats.

Mattannur municipal elections

Voting for the municipality elections, which consist of 35 wards, was held on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm amid tight security. A local holiday was declared in the municipality.

According to local media reports, the counting was held at Mattannur Higher Secondary School, and the declaration of results for the elections was done on Monday. As per the reports, as many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84% which is more compared to 82% last time, the above reports added.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women, and two transgenders, local media reports added.

HT News Desk