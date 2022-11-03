Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab top 2020-21 Performing Grade Index

Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab have topped the 2020-21 Performing Grade Index (PGI) that assesses school education at the district level, the Union education ministry said in a report on Thursday. Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the least performing in the seventh slot, the lowest allocated to any state this year

PGI analyses the school education on 70 indicators grouped under outcomes and governance management categories. The categories are further divided into domains of learning outcomes, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity, and governance. Scores of over 950 out of 1000 points come under the highest achievable level 1. The lowest grade is level 10 for scores below 551.

Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala topped PGI 2019-20. Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have achieved level 2 (901 to 950 points) in PGI 2020-21. Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra have scored the highest 928 points.

Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh scored 927, 903, 903, and 902 points. Like in previous years, no state made it to level 1.

Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu achieved level 3 with scores between 851 and 900.

Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and Tripura achieved level 4 (801 to 850 points) and level 5 (751 to 800 points).

Bihar, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Telangana made it to level 5. Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand have been placed in level 6 (701 to 750 points). Arunachal Pradesh achieved level 7, scoring 669 points.

In a statement, the education ministry said PGI aims to encourage states and Union Territories (UTs) to undertake interventions for optimal education outcomes. “The PGI is expected to help states and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust...”

Rajasthan scored the highest points in learning outcomes followed by Karnataka, Chandigarh, and Jharkhand. Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu topped in access.

Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Jharkhand have shown improvement in terms of access in 2020-21.

Puducherry, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Chandigarh Tripura, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa’s performance has deteriorated.

In terms of infrastructure, Punjab Chandigarh, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands topped the index. Punjab, Puducherry, Kerala, and Maharashtra topped in governance.

The ministry said the PGI 2021-22 will include new indicators to expand the coverage without altering points. “...domains such as teachers, digital education, learning outcome, etc will get enhanced weight...The revamped PGI 2021-22 will replace the redundant and saturated indicators. The marking system will also undergo changes making it more specific.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON