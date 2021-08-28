Kerala man’s FB page is a huge hit, provides all Covid-related info in a click

Any information on Covid-19, whether about the country or any state, is available in a click, thanks to NC Krishnaprasad’s ‘One Stop Destination’.

Krishnaprasad is among one of the sought after social media activists. His webpage is subscribed by several experts and medical professionals. The Indian Book of Records honoured him earlier this month for his effort.

“I started collecting statistics about the pandemic as a hobby in April 2020. Later, I found many people interested in it so I began posting all details without fail on Facebook. I have posted more than 10,800 updates since then,” Krishnaprasad, who works with the state health department as a junior clerk, said.

From vaccination slots, bed availability or total cases and the number of recovered patients, ‘One Stop Destination’ carries all details of the pandemic in the state. His site also carries details of positive cases and deaths around the country and the world. The webpage is subscribed by more than one lakh people now.

Krishnaprasad meticulously scans important medical journals and available scientific papers on the pandemic and shares the updates with his followers.

“Since my regular job takes away a lot of time, I often post my updates at night. I have spent many sleepless nights. Many medical professionals and data experts from the country and abroad encouraged me well. I am not earning any monetary benefit from this, I just see it as my duty toward society,” said the 40-year-old. Initially, his wife, who is a teacher, helped him and he said she inspired him a lot.

“Data analysis is my hobby and I worked with the Tata Mutual Fund for more than 10 years after my MBA. But later, due to domestic reasons, I had to move to Kerala and later joined the government service after clearing the state public service commission,” he said. Krishnaprasad said data collection is a painstaking effort and checking its veracity and accuracy is time-consuming and cumbersome.

“I regularly scan official websites of all medical bodies, medical journals, experts, Twitter handles and research papers. My interest in analysing data, social commitment and hobby, all blend well. Many experts also share their data with me,” he said, adding that when he stopped posting due to some urgent preoccupation a couple of months ago he was flooded with inquiries.

“He is a committed social worker. His data is well-researched and analysed. He’s doing a good service to society and it is no mean task to post several updates a day,” said public health expert Dr Pamanabha Shenoy.

“A one-man army, his contribution is really amazing and inspiring,” said another medical expert Dr N M Arun. On August 3, the India Book of Records honoured him for his contribution.