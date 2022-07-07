Kerala minister quits over remarks on Constitution

Kerala culture and fisheries minister Saji Cherian resigned from his post on Wednesday, a day after his remarks against the Constitution triggered widespread protests in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Cherian said his words were misquoted and that the party and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had accepted his decision to resign. “I respect the Constitution and my party is always on the forefront to protect it. Some of my words were taken out of context and I don’t want to weaken a progressive government,” he said.

While speaking at a party programme in Pathanamthitta district on July 3, Cherian made several remarks about the Constitution that prompted widespread outrage. The speech was later posted on the website of the party district committee but it was removed when it triggered a full-blown controversy.

The issue continued to be a flashpoint on Wednesday as well. The House was adjourned for the day just 10 minutes after it assembled.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan welcomed Cherian’s resignation. “Though it is delayed, it is a welcome step. But he never owned up any wrongdoing on his part or apologised. We feel he should also quit his legislator post,” he said.

