6 Indian states turn to Kerala in their fight against Coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:37 IST

Kerala has decided to strengthen its surveillance and monitoring system after three new cases of coronavirus was reported in the country, the state’s health minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday.

The first three cases of coronavirus were reported from the southern state and effective isolation and monitoring mechanism and strict adherence to guidelines floated during the nipah virus outbreak two years ago helped it overcome the current crisis.

All the three patients, who tested positive, have recovered and are back home.

“We have rolled out our second stage today. We will go all out to contain the virus,” she said.

The minister said monitoring has been strengthened at all the four international airports in the state—Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram—and more health workers have been deployed to help screening desks.

“In all the airports, we have ambulances and medical teams ready. In case of any suspicion, we will take them straight to the isolation wards. Special instructions have been given to monitor the travel history of passengers,” she said.

“We want all of them to co-operate with us,” the minister said adding the need of the hour was care and vigil, not panic.

She said at least 300 hospitals in the state were ready to face any emergency.

The minister also said many states have approached it to share its effective health protocol.

“Many states have evinced keen interest in our surveillance and monitoring mechanisms and we will share with them. Teams from Telangana and Odissa are reaching in a couple of days. We will be happy to share our experience with them,” Shailaja said.

A senior health ministry official said at least six states are in touch with them.

“Some even sought services of our experts but we told them it will be difficult at this juncture. We are ready to share our last two experiences—nipah outbreak two years ago and the present COVID-19 pandemic—and will help them,” the official said.

The state with a large number of migrating population is a sitting duck and it pressed the emergency button when the first cases were reported in China.

It was in action mode soon after the World Health Organization (WHO) released a notification on January 18 about coronavirus and all those who were part of the integrated disease surveillance programme and district surveillance teams were alerted.

It went into a battle-mode after the detection of the first case on January 30 and its preparedness, which helped contain secondary infection, was lauded by all.

All districts now have rapid response teams comprising grassroots Anganwadi and Asha workers, paramedical staff, local body members and doctors and they report directly to the district medical officer and district programme manager.

At least 200 isolation wards were ready in a few days and training was imparted to health workers for any emergency.