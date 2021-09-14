Kerala officially makes Saturday a working day as Covid cases decline

The Kerala government on Tuesday restored Saturdays as working days, in view of the dip in the number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The announcement from Disaster Management Department came after a review of Covid-19 situation in the state.

"All employees are instructed to report for duty (on Saturdays) accordingly," the department said in its order today.

It said that on August 4, all government offices, quasi government, public sector undertakings, companies, autonomous bodies and commissions were allowed to work from Monday to Friday with full attendance. "After assessing the present Covid-19 scenario and the restrictions imposed in the State to contain the same, the government is pleased to restore Saturdays also as working days, wherever applicable," an order from the department added.

When cases peaked, government employees were directed to come to their offices on alternate days which was later increased to five days a week.

The biometric system will also be restored from September 16, the order from the disaster management department said. It said that the employees can use their identity cards to access the biometric entry system. The biometric entry system was stopped since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerala reported 15,058 Covid-19 cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 16.69 per cent after 91,885 samples were tested, according to state health ministry data. It also reported 99 deaths, taking the total toll to 22,650 while active cases came down to 2,08,773. Among two lakh-odd patients, about 13 per cent are hospitalised and 40 per cent of the state’s ICU beds are vacant.

The Covid-19 cases in Kerala started dipping last week after a peak. About two weeks back, the state reported 28,000 average cases weekly, contributing about 70 per cent of India's total cases.