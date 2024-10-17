Kerala: P Sarin, head of Congress digital media cell, expelled; may join LDF

KOCHI: The Congress in Kerala on Thursday expelled P Sarin, convenor of its digital media cell and former Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer, for indulging in “anti-party activities and violating party discipline” after he criticised the party leadership for its choice of candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee said P Sarin was being expelled due to serious anti-party activities and indiscipline. (X/drsarinp)

Sarin, a native of Thiruvilwamala in the Thrissur district, was among the frontrunners in the candidacy in Palakkad. On Thursday, he confirmed that he was looking at the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“I have asked the LDF if there is a place in it for me. If they say there is, I will go,” he said.

Sarin, who trained as a doctor before joining the civil services, lashed out at Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan at a press conference in Palakkad on Thursday, holding him “responsible for weakening the democratic principles within the party” and calling him an “autocrat who has hijacked the party”.

Sarin said Satheesan believes “he is the party”. He, however, praised other Congress leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala and the late Oommen Chandy,

Thursday’s stinging attacks on Satheesan and others came a day after Sarin, at another press conference on Wednesday, blamed the party for not carrying out proper reviews before settling for Rahul Mamkootathil for the Palakkad assembly bypoll. He added that he had written to the Congress national leadership listing his qualities and framing himself as the ideal candidate for the bypoll.

The CPM, which is yet to declare its candidate in Palakkad, may choose Sarin as its nominee. Its district secretary said Sarin was ‘not unfit’ to be a candidate.