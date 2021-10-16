Kerala rain: 1 dead in Idduki, 13 missing in Kottayam, Vijayan seeks IAF help

Heavy rains battered Kerala leading to incidents of landslides in Kottayam district where at least 12 people are missing. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the help of the Indian Air Force in the rescue operation as the extent of the damage has not yet been ascertained. Four incidents of landslides have been reported from various parts of Kottayam, according to reports. One death has been reported from Idduki.

"At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. We have sought the assistance of the Airforce to rescue people who are stranded in Koottikal area. We have received information about some people missing and over 60 waiting to be rescued as water entered their homes," Kerala minister for cooperation and registration VN Vasavan told PTI.

Heavy rains started on Friday night and are still continuing with a red alert issued for five districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

A video of a KSRTC bus stuck in floodwater and locals trying to rescue passengers from it has gone viral on social media. A CMO release said six teams of NDRF have been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Two teams of the Army have been directed to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts while the air force has been requested to be on standby in case of any emergencies.

A red alert has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department., PTI reported.

Vijayan will chair a meeting of all district collectors and other officials concerned in the evening. "All necessary precautions have been taken. We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks," revenue minister K Rajan told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea. The heavy rains continuing for over 12 hours have damaged roads in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts. The water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachal and Manimala in the district. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned people living in low-lying areas to exercise extreme caution and prepare to move out.

