Kerala rains: IMD sounds ‘orange’ alert, high wave warning. 10 points
Kerala rains: Four people died across the state on Wednesday in rain-related incidents.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert in Kerala for very heavy rainfall on Thursday - a day after torrential rains lashed several parts of the state. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several isolated places in the state.
Here are 10 updates on Kerala rains:
- “Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 24 and May 25…Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and lightning likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from May 23 to May 26,” the IMD bulletin said.
- According to the weather department, high waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night.
- On Wednesday, extremely heavy rains lashed the southern state, with the IMD issuing a ‘red alert’ in five districts of Kerala - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.
- An ‘orange’ alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, and a ‘yellow’ alert was issued in the Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
- Notably, an ‘orange’ alert indicates ‘very heavy rainfall’ from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A ‘red’ alert indicates ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm’, and a ‘yellow’ alert indicates ‘heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm’.
- Meanwhile, four people were killed as torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the deaths were reported from different districts across the state in various rain-related incidents.
- Several roads were also flooded across the city.
- The KSDMA also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea until further warning.
- In view of the incessant rainfall, the Kerala health department has opened a state control room as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities, reported PTI.
- According to state health minister Veena George, the control room was launched with the “objective of coordinating various activities under the Health Department and clearing the doubts of health workers and the general public”.
(With inputs from PTI)
