Home / India News / Kerala records highest single-day spike of 272 Covid-19 cases; toll rises to 5,894

Kerala records highest single-day spike of 272 Covid-19 cases; toll rises to 5,894

Kerala reported 111 recoveries on Tuesday while over 1.86 lakh people are currently under observation.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man wearing a mask walks past a clothing store in Kochi, Kerala , Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
A man wearing a mask walks past a clothing store in Kochi, Kerala , Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (AP)
         

Kerala reported 272 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike in the state till date, taking the total count of coronavirus infections to 5,894. This includes 2,411 active cases.

Of the new cases, 157 came from abroad while 38 were from other states, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

The agency also quoted the CM as saying that 66 CISF personnel and 23 army jawans in the state have tested positive so far.

There are 169 Covid-19 hotspots in the state now.

The state reported 111 recoveries on Tuesday while over 1.86 lakh people are currently under observation.

Giving the district-wise breakup of cases, the CM said Malappuram continued to record the highest number of cases with 63 people getting infected today.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 54 cases, Palakkad 29, Ernakulam 21, Kannur 19, Alappuzha 18, Kozhikode 15, Kasaragod 13, Pathnamthittta 12, Kollam 11, Kottayam and Wayanad three each and Idukki one.

The record single-day spike in the southern state came a day after the state government imposed a week-long triple lockdown in capital Thiruvananthapuram and in parts of Malappuram district. The lockdown has been imposed at the street, mohalla (locality) and town levels with people restricted from leaving their houses and strict surveillance in place.

Officials said that under the triple lockdown, all streets and roads will be off-limits to residents. In case of any emergency, people can contact the police and seek help. Each area will be manned by a senior officer and violators will be either arrested or shifted to institutional quarantine facilities. Each locality will have only a single entry and exit point.

In another important step taken to curb the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the state, the government on Sunday amended the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Control Ordinance 2020 to give more teeth to lockdown laws. The guidelines, made mandatory for a year, include wearing face masks and observing social distancing . The not wearing face masks can be slapped with an increased fine of Rs 10,000 or face two-year jail term.

(with inputs from PTI)

