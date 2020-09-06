e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19, state records highest single-day spike

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19, state records highest single-day spike

On Sunday, Kerala recorded highest single day tally with 3,082 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number to 87,784.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
         

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac has tested positive for Covid-19. His staff members and others who came in contact with him have been urged to quarantine. This is the first time when a minister in Kerala has contracted the virus. Isaac has been moved to Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded highest single day tally with 3,082 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number to 87,784, the state health ministry said. Kerala was the first state to report a case of Covid-19 infection when a medical student returned from China in January. The infection rate in the state is on a steady rise.

Also read: Delhi records over 3K new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh

Among the total of 87,784 cases, recovered patients account to 64,755 while active cases stand at 22,676. With ten more casualties, the Covid-19 death toll in the state has climbed to 348. Despite rising numbers, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had fared better as compared to other states. According to the state health ministry, Kerala had a case per million of 2,168 as on September 1 whereas in Tamil Nadu it was 5,710 and 5,310 in Karnataka.

CM Vijayan had warned last week that cases may go up as the government had relaxed norms in view of Onam festivities. But the government has made it clear that total closure was not a viable option to check the spread and it wants to increase tests and create better awareness among people to live with the virus. The only metro in the state, Kochi Metro, is resuming services on Monday after being suspended in March.

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
