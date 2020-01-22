e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus

Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus

Kerala’s health department has also issued a circular directing all passengers who have travelled to China recently to report to district medical officers immediately.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
28 passengers were screened at the Cochin Internatinal Airport tested negative for coronavirus.
28 passengers were screened at the Cochin Internatinal Airport tested negative for coronavirus.(CIAL)
         

The Kerala government has set up screening centres in many airports in the state on the advice of the Centre in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, official said Wednesday.

In the Cochin international airport screening centres have been set up for incoming passengers.

“So far 28 passengers, who came directly from the affected areas have undergone screening test and all tests were negative, No alarming situation inferred,” said a statement from the Cochin International Airport Limited. It said special masks and gloves were distributed to all officials deployed in the international arrival area of the airport.

The state health department has also issued a circular directing all passengers who have travelled to China recently to report to district medical officers immediately. It also reviewed preparedness in all major hospitals in the state. So far risk level remains so low but state health minister K K Shailaja has asked officials to be on high alert. “No need of any panic. But it is always good to take precautions,” she said.

The deadly virus was first reported in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, has claimed nine lives so far and infected 440 people, reports from China say. In a bid to contain the virus, China’s national health commission has asked residents of Wuhan not to leave the city. Scientists believe that virus which was detected in the last week of December can spread from person to person in close contact through the respiratory tract.

On January 17, authorities at three international airports - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata – began thermal screening of passengers returning from China.

Kerala had effectively contained an outbreak of another dangerous virus ‘nipah’ two years ago and initiated many steps for medical emergencies.

The state had won many laurels for effectively containing the nipah outbreak two years ago. Health experts had hit a blind alley in initial stages of the outbreak in north Kerala in May 2018 because nipah was an unknown virus and had no history of treatment. But officials and a team of dedicated doctors responded valiantly and contained its secondary infection and nursed two nipah-positives patients back to health. Seventeen people died in the nipah outbreak in 2018. In 2019, a case was reported but it was contained locally.

tags
top news
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Centre asks Supreme Court to set 7-day time limit for death-row convicts to file mercy plea
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news