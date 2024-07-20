Kerala student feared drowned in Latvia, Indian Embassy says ‘in touch with family’

Albin Shinto, an Indian student from Kerala, is suspected to have drowned while swimming in Jugla canal in Latvia's capital city of Riga, the country's public broadcaster LSM reported on Saturday. Albin Shinto, a student from Kerala is feared to have drowned in Jugla Canal (LSM)

A group of five friends are believed to have gone for swimming in the Jugla canal on July 18 around 6 pm (IST). Eyewitness accounts suggest that Shinto disappeared beneath the waves during the swim.

Arhik Haries, one of the friends in the group, told LSM that Shinto encountered difficulties while swimming and began drowning. Two friends in the group tried to rescue him, but they too encountered difficulties due to the waves. A passing fisherman managed to save the remaining people in the group, but Shinto was reportedly lost beneath the waves.

Police and rescuers, including a diver, quickly arrived to conduct a rescue operation. The search continued for two to three hours, but they were unable to find Shinto, and the operation was called off as night approached.

The rescuers reportedly informed the group of friends that search operations could resume only on Monday due to limited resources for large-scale, lengthy searches.

Haries said that Shinto's family in Kerala is feeling devastated. "His parents are crying in India, the Indian embassy is calling the police, but no-one is helping us. At least we need to get the body to give to his family," he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Indian Embassy in Latvia posted on X (formerly twitter) that, “Embassy is in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. We remain in touch with the family and will continue to extend all possible help.”