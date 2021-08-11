Kerala to allow shops in malls to reopen from today, Covid-19 norms mandatory

Even amid a recent surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has allowed the reopening of shops in malls starting today (i.e. Wednesday, August 11). These shops will reopen in accordance with the guidelines issued for other shops and commercial establishments, requiring adherence to all necessary pandemic-related protocols. According to a government order, officials deployed at entry points of the mall shall need to ensure adherence to all Covid-19-related norms, including the wearing of masks, application of hand sanitisers, and maintenance of social distancing and temperature checks.

Shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other, financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala can presently function six days a week from Monday to Saturday, according to the latest guidelines issued last Wednesday by the state government. "The weekend lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays," Kerala health minister Veena George was quoted as saying. "Shop timings will be from 7am to 9pm for six days in a week; a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed in weddings and funerals."

The order allowing the reopening of malls came as a follow-up on Sunday to the earlier directions.

Kerala is also looking to deploy special teams under the jurisdiction of the district collectors to "monitor the effective functioning" of the rapid response teams (RRTs), according to the government order. These special teams shall also ensure that the RRTs significantly strengthen surveillance and contact tracing, it added.

Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been surging in the recent weeks, with the test positivity rate reaching the highest in three months on Tuesday. The state, which is now contributing more than 50 per cent of the country's daily caseload, reported as many as 21,119 new Covid-19 infections and a test positivity rate of 15.91 yesterday. The government has also warned of imposing a 'triple lockdown' if there is a sudden spurt in the number of cases in any area.

Kerala had earlier mandated vaccination for visiting any shops, an order which drew considerable flak from the opposition. The government later clarified that those who are yet to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or cannot take the vaccine due to drug allergy or other ailments can move out of their houses for essential activities like purchase of food items, including grocery, dairy, and meat products if there are no other persons in the household who have been vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR report.