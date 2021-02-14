IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1
In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol(Unsplash)
In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol(Unsplash)
india news

Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1

Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a popular B2B tourism meet in the country, has invited domestic and foreign buyers to interact with 700 sellers across the world during its five-day virtual event next month in a bid to stimulate the sector in the post-Covid scenario in the state.

Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1. The event, which will showcase the excellence and alluring products of the sector, seeks to give a huge impetus to recovery of tourism from the throes of the pandemic that has considerably dulled the sector for a year now but now in a rebound mode, a KTM release said here on Sunday.

"The virtual conclave seeks to propose a model that can inspire confidence in the stakeholders while carrying out measures towards restoring the growth momentum of tourism in the post-pandemic scenario, said KTM president Baby Mathew Somatheeram.

Also read| Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

All the members of KTM Society will attend the flagship meet that will exhibit the various products and services in Keralas tourism sector, he said. The uniqueness of KTM, as compared to other similar events, lies in the fact that it facilitates online appointments where only one buyer will interact with a seller at a given time. The meetings, fixed in advance, can span as much as 30 minutes.

In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and the upcoming KTM seeks to make full use of the governments stimulus package for the sector, the release added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
Close
Thirty people were injured, three to four among them critically, in a powerful grenade blast around noon at the busy Jammu Bus Stand in the heart of the old city in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. One of the 30 people who were injured in the grenade explosion has succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital. A police officer said the grenade had been placed under a bus. (Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
Thirty people were injured, three to four among them critically, in a powerful grenade blast around noon at the busy Jammu Bus Stand in the heart of the old city in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. One of the 30 people who were injured in the grenade explosion has succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital. A police officer said the grenade had been placed under a bus. (Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
india news

On second anniversary of Pulwama attack, JK police recover 7 kg IED in Jammu

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union Petroleum minister pointed out that the border disputes with Andhra Pradesh or any other state, many times generate hostilities which should not happen at all.(Sanket Wankhade/HT file photo)
The Union Petroleum minister pointed out that the border disputes with Andhra Pradesh or any other state, many times generate hostilities which should not happen at all.(Sanket Wankhade/HT file photo)
india news

Union minister cautions Odisha over AP holding rural polls in state territory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Union minister Dharmendar Pradhan in a statement said that though the Odisha government has taken legal recourse to resolve the border discord, it should be taken to a conclusive end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 745 deaths due to drug overdose were recorded in 2017, 875 deaths in 2018 and 704 deaths in 2019.(Shutterstock)
A total of 745 deaths due to drug overdose were recorded in 2017, 875 deaths in 2018 and 704 deaths in 2019.(Shutterstock)
india news

Over 2,300 people died of drug overdose from 2017-19: Data

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A total of 624 people died in the age bracket of 18-30 years and 550 people died in the age group of 45-60 years due to drug overdose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former defence minister AK Antony is seen in this file photo..(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Former defence minister AK Antony is seen in this file photo..(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Surrender to China: Antony on disengagement in areas of eastern Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The Congress leader’s comments come after defence minister Rajnath Singh announced the disengagement agreement on the north and west bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in Chennai on Sunday.(BJPlive/Twitter )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in Chennai on Sunday.(BJPlive/Twitter )
india news

'Proud of our security forces, their bravery inspires us': PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:29 PM IST
He handed over the indigenously developed DRDO Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
india news

Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day Delhi Police special cell custody

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Climate activist Disha Ravi, held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case, remanded to 5-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani posted the picture with late Sushma Swaraj on Sunday. (@smritiirani/Twitter Photo )
Smriti Irani posted the picture with late Sushma Swaraj on Sunday. (@smritiirani/Twitter Photo )
india news

‘Her laughter reverberates through time’: Smriti Irani remembers Sushma Swaraj

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri also took to Twitter to mark the globally respected politician’s birth anniversary. She posted a picture with her mother with a post that read “the cake doesn’t seem sweet anymore.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, officials added.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
A man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, officials added.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

On 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack, 7kg IED recovered from bus stand in Jammu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
This incident comes two years after the ghastly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the force were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "strong political alternative".(ANI)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "strong political alternative".(ANI)
india news

Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia

PTI, Surat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Sisodia claimed people understand it is the AAP, and "not the Congress", which can defeat the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi was emotional while giving a farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad from Rajya Sabha.
PM Narendra Modi was emotional while giving a farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad from Rajya Sabha.
india news

Salute to Ghulam Nabi Azad underlined PM Modi’s personal ties with rivals

By Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties have many stories to show that the Prime Minister has maintained personal rapport with leaders cutting across political boundaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi handing over a model of Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
PM Modi handing over a model of Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Arjun tank will showcase India's united spirit': PM Modi at Chennai event

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Among other projects inaugurated by PM Modi is the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, which the Prime Minister said will improve connectivity for the people of the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Journalist Ganesh Mishra said he was deeply hurt by Maoists' allegations. (Sourced Photo)
Journalist Ganesh Mishra said he was deeply hurt by Maoists' allegations. (Sourced Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Maoists ‘threaten' scribes, activists for alleged corporate links

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • The note named former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, journalists Ganesh Mishra and Leeladhar Rathi, anti-Maoists campaigners Farukh Ali and P Vijay as ‘corporate and government agents
READ FULL STORY
Close
An FIR has been registered against three persons under provisions of the Prohibition Act, the police said. (ANI/ Representative)
An FIR has been registered against three persons under provisions of the Prohibition Act, the police said. (ANI/ Representative)
india news

Over 100 liquor bottles sent via courier seized in 'dry' Gujarat

PTI, Junagadh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Gujarat is a 'dry' state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned, and bootleggers are now using a new strategy of bringing in liquor through inter-state courier services, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Death toll at 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted a 'toolkit' for farmers protest, leading to allegations of a well-coordinated conspiracy against India.(AFP)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted a 'toolkit' for farmers protest, leading to allegations of a well-coordinated conspiracy against India.(AFP)
india news

Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case

By Anvit Srivastava | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:19 PM IST
  • A senior Delhi police officer, who wished not to be named, said Ravi was picked up for questioning related to her role in spreading the toolkit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP