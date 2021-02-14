Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a popular B2B tourism meet in the country, has invited domestic and foreign buyers to interact with 700 sellers across the world during its five-day virtual event next month in a bid to stimulate the sector in the post-Covid scenario in the state.

Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1. The event, which will showcase the excellence and alluring products of the sector, seeks to give a huge impetus to recovery of tourism from the throes of the pandemic that has considerably dulled the sector for a year now but now in a rebound mode, a KTM release said here on Sunday.

"The virtual conclave seeks to propose a model that can inspire confidence in the stakeholders while carrying out measures towards restoring the growth momentum of tourism in the post-pandemic scenario, said KTM president Baby Mathew Somatheeram.

All the members of KTM Society will attend the flagship meet that will exhibit the various products and services in Keralas tourism sector, he said. The uniqueness of KTM, as compared to other similar events, lies in the fact that it facilitates online appointments where only one buyer will interact with a seller at a given time. The meetings, fixed in advance, can span as much as 30 minutes.

In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and the upcoming KTM seeks to make full use of the governments stimulus package for the sector, the release added.

