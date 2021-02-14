Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1
Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a popular B2B tourism meet in the country, has invited domestic and foreign buyers to interact with 700 sellers across the world during its five-day virtual event next month in a bid to stimulate the sector in the post-Covid scenario in the state.
Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1. The event, which will showcase the excellence and alluring products of the sector, seeks to give a huge impetus to recovery of tourism from the throes of the pandemic that has considerably dulled the sector for a year now but now in a rebound mode, a KTM release said here on Sunday.
"The virtual conclave seeks to propose a model that can inspire confidence in the stakeholders while carrying out measures towards restoring the growth momentum of tourism in the post-pandemic scenario, said KTM president Baby Mathew Somatheeram.
Also read| Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon
All the members of KTM Society will attend the flagship meet that will exhibit the various products and services in Keralas tourism sector, he said. The uniqueness of KTM, as compared to other similar events, lies in the fact that it facilitates online appointments where only one buyer will interact with a seller at a given time. The meetings, fixed in advance, can span as much as 30 minutes.
In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and the upcoming KTM seeks to make full use of the governments stimulus package for the sector, the release added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On second anniversary of Pulwama attack, JK police recover 7 kg IED in Jammu
- The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister cautions Odisha over AP holding rural polls in state territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2,300 people died of drug overdose from 2017-19: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surrender to China: Antony on disengagement in areas of eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Proud of our security forces, their bravery inspires us': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day Delhi Police special cell custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Her laughter reverberates through time’: Smriti Irani remembers Sushma Swaraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack, 7kg IED recovered from bus stand in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salute to Ghulam Nabi Azad underlined PM Modi’s personal ties with rivals
- Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties have many stories to show that the Prime Minister has maintained personal rapport with leaders cutting across political boundaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Arjun tank will showcase India's united spirit': PM Modi at Chennai event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists ‘threaten' scribes, activists for alleged corporate links
- The note named former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, journalists Ganesh Mishra and Leeladhar Rathi, anti-Maoists campaigners Farukh Ali and P Vijay as ‘corporate and government agents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100 liquor bottles sent via courier seized in 'dry' Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Death toll at 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case
- A senior Delhi police officer, who wished not to be named, said Ravi was picked up for questioning related to her role in spreading the toolkit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox