Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon
The ministry of labour and employment has finalised rules under the four labour codes paving the way for making reforms a reality by notifying those for implementation soon.
The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified after getting the President's assent. But for implementing these four codes, the rules need to be notified.
Now the ministry has completed the process of consultation on draft rules on the four codes and firmed up those for notification.
Talking to PTI, labour secretary Apurva Chandra said, "We have finalised the rules under the four codes which are required to implement the four labour codes. We are ready to notify these rules. The states are doing their work to firm up rules under the four codes."
Parliament had passed four codes on four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety health & working conditions (OSH) which would ultimately rationalise 44 central labour laws.
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.
The ministry wants to implement all four codes in one go. After firming up of rules, now four codes can be notified in one go.
Earlier on February 8, 2021, Chandra had said in a press conference, "Rule-making process is already underway and likely to be completed in the coming week. All stakeholders are also consulted in the framing of rules. This ministry would soon be in a position to bring into force the four Codes, viz., Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes."
Since labour is a concurrent subject, certain rules would also be framed by the states under the four codes.
The states are also in the process of notifying draft rules and holding tripartite consultations to firm up those for implementation.
EaseMyTrip aims for listing by March 31 despite travel slump
- The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
A flurry of IPOs set to hit India in 2021
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
Gap in talks with Myntra for a potential tie-up
- The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
Mutual funds reduce stake in key Nifty stocks in January
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money transfer case
- Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as its India head
CPI inflation eases in January, IIP returns to growth path in Dec
- The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI’s projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
