Kerala vlogger Junaid, out on bail in sex assault case, dies in road accident

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 06:10 PM IST

Junaid was first found by bus workers, who discovered him gravely injured with serious head wounds.

Junaid, a 32 year-old content creator from Kerala, out on bail in a sexual assault case, died in a road accident on Friday evening in Malappuram, reports said.

Vlogger Junaid died after he lost control of his bike. (junaidct_junu/ Instagram)
Vlogger Junaid died after he lost control of his bike. (junaidct_junu/ Instagram)

Junaid, a vlogger popular for his slow motion and robotic style dance videos, was found lying roadshide with a head injury, according to an indiatoday.in report.

Junaid's two-wheeler reportedly overturned after colliding with a sand mound around 6:30 pm at the Marathani Bend in Malappuram's Karakunnu.

Junaid was first spotted by bus workers, who found him lying with severe head wounds. He was rushed to Manjeri Medical College Hospital in a private car but was declared dead on arrival.

Sexual assault charge on Junaid

Not long before his death, Junaid made headlines after being arrested on rape charges. He was taken into custody by the Kerala Police on March 1 in Bengaluru after accusations from a young woman, who claimed he had sexually assaulted her under the false pretense of marriage, as reported by Onmanorama.

After the arrest, he was brought back to Kerala, where legal proceedings were ongoing.

Junaid's unique dance moves earned him recognition on Instagram, particularly among Malayali social media users. However, he had not been very active on social media after the arrest.

Also Read: Extreme eater TikTok star famous for his ‘mukbang’ videos dies at 24 from obesity-related issues

An investigation into the accident is underway. Investigators will continue to look into whether other factors may have influenced the crash.

See More
