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Orange, yellow alerts in Kerala as heavy rain continues to lash state | Check IMD forecast

The southwest monsoon remained active in Kerala on Monday and orange and yellow alerts remain in force across the state. 

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 09:36 am IST
PTI |
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The southwest monsoon remained active in Kerala on Monday and orange and yellow alerts remain in force across the state, officials said.

The IMD issued a three-hour orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district, Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 50 kmph are expected. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. The alert indicates a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm.

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For Tuesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

With strong winds also expected, those living in vulnerable or poorly built houses have been advised to take necessary precautions.

The authorities have further urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to stay away from waterfalls, water bodies and hilly tourist destinations until weather conditions improve.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said taluk and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock across the state. Residents can seek emergency assistance through the toll-free helpline numbers 1077 and 1070.

 
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