Kerala youth commits suicide after being attacked by mob, 15 booked

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:04 IST

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed himself on Monday in Malappuram after he was brutally beaten up by a mob questioning his relationship with a girl near his house, police said. After hearing about his suicide, the girl, also hailing from the same community, consumed poison and is admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police said M Shahir was assaulted by a group of people including relatives of the girl and he consumed poison the next day (Monday) and later died in a hospital. His relatives said he was beaten by 15 people with iron rods and belts and was released only after his mother and brother arrived at the spot and pleaded with them to release him.

His friend who tried to rescue him was also beaten up. His body has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and the extent of injuries can be known after the autopsy, police said.

“We have booked 15 people and some of them have been detained for questioning. The issue came to us last month also and we warned both sides not to create any problems for each other,” said Kottakkal sub inspector Riyaz Chakkiri.

The girl (17) was admitted in the hospital on Tuesday after consuming poison and doctors said her condition was critical. In Malappuram at least three cases of such instant attacks and moral policing have come to light in the last six months.