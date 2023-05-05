Home / India News / Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder dies by suicide: Cops

Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder dies by suicide: Cops

PTI |
May 05, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Praveen Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in the city's suburbs on Thursday afternoon.

Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday, police said.

Praveen Nath's body is kept at Government Medical College Hospital.
Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in the city's suburbs on Thursday afternoon, police said.

His body is kept at Government Medical College Hospital here, they said.

On Valentine's Day this year, Nath married his transgender partner. He was said to be worried over certain online media reports about their allegedly strained relationship.

Nath had denied such reports.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are

011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

