Kevin murder case: Double life-term for 10 accused in Kerala’s first honour killing

A local court in Kottayam on Tuesday awarded a double life term for the 10 accused in the sensational Kevin P Joseph murder case, believed to be Kerala’s first honour killing.

Though the Kottayam sessions court said it was the rarest of the rare case, it spared them the noose considering the age of the accused. It also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the accused for the murder of 23-year-old Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian from Kottayam.

Last week, the court had convicted 10 out of 14 accused. It had found Sanu Chacko, Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko’s brother, and nine others guilty but acquitted Neenu’s father Chacko and three others. Sanu was the first accused in the case.

“The court found it the rarest of the rare case but did not give a death sentence considering the age of the guilty. As per the verdict, they have to spend at least 40 years in jail,” said special prosecutor CS Ajayan.

Kevin’s father, P Joseph, has welcomed the verdict saying they deserved more.

According to the prosecution, Kevin P Joseph was kidnapped and murdered two days after he married Neenu, 21, against the wishes of her parents in May last year.

Neenu, a Christian from an affluent family, was studying at a private college in Kottayam and Kevin was working as an electrician. They were reportedly in love for two years but Neenu’s parents were opposed to their relationship. They registered their marriage at the sub-registrar’s office but were summoned to the police station after Neenu’s parents filed a missing person’s complaint, police said in their charge-sheet.

At the police station, her parents tried to convince Neenu but she stood her ground. There were also attempts to forcibly take her but she insisted she was an adult and would like to live with Kevin. Both the families reportedly reached a compromise at the instance of the police and Neenu was later asked to stay in a nearby hostel and Kevin was allowed to go to his relative’s place, said the charge-sheet.

Neenu’s brother Sanu Chacko, who works in the Middle East, rushed to Kottayam after hearing of the developments and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kevin, said the prosecution. A group of 12 people, led by Sanu, barged into the house where Kevin was living with his relatives, kidnapped him and his relative, Anish.

Anish was let off after being thrashed for two hours and he was the first to alert his parents and wife. Kevin’s body, bearing torture marks, was found on a river bed the next day.

The case was fast-tracked and the trial began six months ago. Neenu, who is now living with Kevin’s parents, had deposed against her brother and parents. She had said in the court that her parents and brother opposed their relationship because of Kevin’s Dalit background and his poor financial background.

Neenu’s parents also belong to different communities—her father is a Christian and mother a Muslim.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:54 IST