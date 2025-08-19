Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Key bills on norms for removal of PM, CMs, ministers to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Aug 19, 2025

The central government will move bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20, to provide a legal framework and conditions for removal of the prime minister, chief minister and other ministers if they are arrested on serious criminal charges, multiple reports said.

Lok Sabha file photo(Sansad TV)
There is no confirmed move, however, to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, going by these reports.

A list of government business shared by the parliamentary affairs ministry with the Lok Sabha secretariat for August 20 included:

  1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025,
  2. Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and
  3. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bills, including the constitutional amendment, reportedly seek to codify that if the PM, any union minister, any CM and ministers of a state or UT, are arrested and kept in custody for a certain number of days on specific serious charges, they will have to resign or be removed.

