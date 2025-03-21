Several key posts of members to four autonomous boards of the National Medical Commission (NMC) are lying vacant, the Centre responded to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. No response was provided by NMC—which regulates medical education and professionals—over the issue. Key NMC posts lying vacant: Govt in RS

Rashtriya Janta Dal MP Amarendra Dhari Singh asked the health and family welfare department about the vacancy of key posts of members to four autonomous boards of the NMC and what steps are being taken to fill the posts.

In the reply, the Centre responded that the details of vacant posts in the four autonomous boards namely Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), Post Graduate Medical Education Board, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) and Ethics & Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission (EMRB) are vacant.

It has been revealed that 19 posts including that of president of UGMEB, president of MARB and president of EMRB have been lying vacant.

The answer further stated, “To fill up the vacant posts, advertisements have been published in English and Hindi national daily newspapers on 31/08/2024 and 11/10/2024 inviting applications from the eligible professionals.”

NMC, an autonomous body, has 33 members. Chairman Dr BN Gangadhar was appointed full-time in July after working as an officiating head since September last year.

The commission came into existence in 2020 after the government disbanded the Medical Council of India owing to allegations of severe corruption with the Council.

“There can be no greater embarrassment than the fact that the NMC is the most litigated medical regulator in the world. The Supreme Court has directed the UGMEB to frame revised guidelines, but there is no president to execute the apex court’s directions. Both quality and accreditation are affected, even as India boasts the highest number of medical colleges in the world,” said Dr Satendra Singh, director-professor at the University College of Medical Sciences.