e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Keylong, Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Keylong, Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state recording a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Shimla
Fresh snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district on Monday.
Fresh snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district on Monday.(PTI file photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry weather on Thursday with Keylong and Kalpa recording sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state recording a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur’s Kalpa registered a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, he added.  The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie were 2.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In