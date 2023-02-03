Kharge calls urgent meeting of Opposition MPs today amid Hindenburg-Adani row

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called an urgent meeting of Opposition MPs at 10am on Friday in his Parliament office to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House during the ongoing budget session.

Both Houses were adjourned for the day on Thursday after Parliament was rocked over the Hindenburg-Adani row. The Congress-led Opposition demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The opposition parties also created an uproar after adjournment notices by several members in this regard were rejected by the chair in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the Houses for the day. No business was transacted in the Houses.

The Congress, meanwhile, decided to protest outside the offices of LIC and SBI in all districts across the country on February 6.

Congress president Kharge termed it as a "scam" and said the opposition parties have also called for day-to-day reporting of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or the Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue concerning public money.

"Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a joint parliamentary committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," he told reporters.

Earlier, the Congress was supported by several other opposition parties, including DMK, TMC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, BRS, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, Kerala Congress and RJD in demanding the JPC probe or SC-monitored investigation into the row.

The first part of the Parliament session will conclude on February 13. The House will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session, which will conclude on April 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

