All India Congress Committee president and member of Parliament (MP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre to remove the words “secular” and “socialist” from the Constitution of India, adding that they won’t be able to do so. Kharge challenges BJP to amend the Preamble

Addressing the “Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri” (Battle for achieving social justice) rally of the Congress leaders and workers at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, Kharge referred to the recent statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale demanding removal of the words “socialist” and “secular” from the preamble of the Constitution.

The RSS leader’s call was endorsed by vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar and BJP leaders, including Union ministers Jitender Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At the Hyderabad rally, which was held with the slogan of “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” Kharge said an “RSS walah” wants a change in the preamble of the Constitution by removing the words secular and socialist. I challenge you, BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and everyone. No one can change or remove these words. It is my challenge. You won’t be able to do so,” he challenged.

He sought to know why the BJP had included the words “socialist and secular” in their party’s constitution when the RSS was demanding their removal from India’s Constitution.

He read out Article II of the BJP constitution which said: “The Party shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.”

Taking a dig at the NDA government, Kharge said Modiji boasted about visiting 42 countries, but he had not visited Manipur, where rapes and violence were happening every day. “Why is Modi silent about Manipur? Rahul Gandhi and I had gone there but Modi has not even peeped into Manipur to see what’s happening there,” he said.

About the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge said: “We had stood behind the country and the soldiers of the country when the terror attack happened. But why did Modi leave the war in the middle? He did not make use of the chance he got to square with Pakistan,” he said.

Kharge slammed Modi’s government for making hollow statements about Pakistan. “He claimed the government would act against Pakistan. Why didn’t he do it? Who stopped you from waging war against Pakistan if you were serious?” he asked.

He contrasted Modi with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she never feared taking bold decisions. “Indira Gandhi declared she would liberate Bangladesh—and she did it,” Kharge said, emphasizing her courage and decisiveness.

Referring to the US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had brokered the peace between India and Pakistan and made them declare ceasefire, Kharge wondered why Modi was silent about Trump’s announcement. “Under Modi regime, India’s foreign policy has made enemies out of countries everywhere,” he said.

Kharge expressed confidence that just as the Congress came to power in Telangana, it would also form the government at the Centre. He alleged that everything Modi said to the people of the country is a lie.

He lauded the hard work of Congress workers in Telangana, saying the party’s victory was solely due to their tireless efforts. He praised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers for their efforts in ensuring the party’s win.

He alleged that KCR and BJP had colluded to block Congress in Telangana, but people defeated both.

Kharge said he had already predicted Congress’ victory in Telangana. He reminded that more than 50 central institutions were established in Telangana during the Congress regime, and he directly questioned Modi about what the Centre had given to the state in the last 11 years.

Addressing the rally, Revanth Reddy said the Congress had proved the sceptics wrong about the survival of the government. “Many said this government wouldn’t last and wouldn’t implement welfare schemes—but we proved them wrong by standing tall and making Telangana a model state,” he said.

He claimed that his government had completed the caste census and released the OBC population figures. “Despite a struggling economy, we are moving forward by implementing welfare schemes. In just 18 months, we provided Rythu Bharosa, bonus for fine rice farmers, subsidised rice for the poor, and waived farmers’ loans. The previous government discouraged paddy cultivation; we promised bonuses for fine rice, and we delivered. Today, Telangana stands as India’s No. 1 in paddy production,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that in just 18 months, his government attracted ₹3 lakh crore in investments to Telangana. “We’ve initiated plans to set up Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 100 constituencies with ₹20,000 crore. We’ve established the Young India Skills University to equip youth with job skills. We’re setting up Young India Sports University with the aim of winning Olympic gold by 2030,” he claimed.

Stating that the Congress workers are our brand ambassadors, he asked them to declare war on the social media campaign unleashed by the BRS. “We must defeat the Kalvakuntla family in this battle,” he said.

Criticising the Congress rally, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said the rally was aimed at damaging the concept of social justice. He alleged that Telangana has turned into a “bottomless pit” for Congress’ looting.

“The Congress is all noise on guarantees and promises, but implementation is zero. The Revanth Reddy government is discriminating against OBCs and mocking SC/STs through ‘Bheem’ dramas,” he said.

Rao also alleged that it was the Congress which killed democracy during the Emergency and now is undermining justice and constitutional values by distorting slogans like “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan.”